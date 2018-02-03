LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to taking more than $75,000 of benefits meant for her dead mother-in-law.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release this week, says 57-year-old Vanneta Hudspeth, of Ragley, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay.

According to the guilty plea, Hudspeth continued to receive her deceased mother-in-law’s Veterans Affairs benefits from March 2010 to June 2015 that she was not entitled to. Hudspeth made false statements on the mail-in questionnaire in 2014, stating that her mother-in-law was still living and entitled to receive benefits. Hudspeth’s mother-in-law died in March 2010.

Hudspeth faces 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for April 17.