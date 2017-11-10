SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces a charge of felony theft for allegedly stealing money from the credit union where she worked.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 22-year-old Alyse Jones, of Bethany, was a member service officer at Carter Federal Credit Union in Shreveport. She is accused of stealing $10,670 from her cash drawer and the credit union vault.

Authorities say Jones tried to cover up the crime by manipulating the company’s computer system to show customer withdrawals. However, a company audit uncovered the theft and law enforcement was notified.

Jones was arrested Wednesday and released on $5,000 bond Thursday. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.