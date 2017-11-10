SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman faces a charge of felony theft for allegedly stealing money from the credit union where she worked.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 22-year-old Alyse Jones, of Bethany, was a member service officer at Carter Federal Credit Union in Shreveport. She is accused of stealing $10,670 from her cash drawer and the credit union vault.
Authorities say Jones tried to cover up the crime by manipulating the company’s computer system to show customer withdrawals. However, a company audit uncovered the theft and law enforcement was notified.
Jones was arrested Wednesday and released on $5,000 bond Thursday. It was unknown if she’s represented by an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods