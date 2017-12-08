SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police say a Louisiana woman who was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot has died.

A statement from Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite says 72-year-old Jeanelle Berger was walking when she was hit Thursday night in the parking lot of Great Raft Brewing. The statement says officers who were called out to the accident detained the driver, 73-year-old William Berger, at the scene.

Jeanelle Berger was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. William Berger was released from police custody after he voluntarily did chemical tests. Preliminary findings showed no signs of impairment, but toxicology reports on his blood are pending. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The Times reports William Berger is Jeanelle Berger’s husband.

