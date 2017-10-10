MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing more than $52,000 from a housing development by falsifying receipts for work that was never performed.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a Tuesday news release, said 46-year-old Stephanie R. Threats, of Lake Providence, was sentenced on one count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft. U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also sentenced her last week to three years of supervised release.

Authorities say Threats worked for an Oak Grove elderly housing apartment company, which received funds from the Office of Housing and Urban Development. From July 2009 until July 2012, Threats stole $52,241 from the program by creating false invoices for work that had never been performed.