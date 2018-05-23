GRETNA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who tried to smuggle drugs into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center has been arrested.

Twenty-four-year-old Dequan Williams, of New Orleans, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune cites an arrest report as saying Williams also was charged Tuesday with offenses including being a fugitive from another jurisdiction.

The report says narcotics detectives received a tip that Williams was going to drop drugs off at the center in Gretna. It says she arrived Monday night and left a paper bag in a trash can. It adds detectives found marijuana and Suboxone, a prescription medication used to reduce opioid addiction, in the bag.

Authorities say it’s unclear who was supposed to retrieve the drugs.

It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com