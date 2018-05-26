BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters will decide whether fantasy sports games through online sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel will be legalized in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday he has signed the measure by Republican Rep. Kirk Talbot, of River Ridge, that sets up the November ballot decision.
If voters in a parish vote against it on Nov. 6, people could not legally play the cash-league games on their smartphones or computers while in that community. If voters in a parish support allowing the fantasy sports games, lawmakers would have to decide how to regulate and tax the games and the state’s gambling board also would need to devise regulations.
In fantasy sports, people assemble a roster of professional athletes whose real-life performance statistics determine the winner.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
___
House Bill 484: www.legis.la.gov