BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state utility regulatory agency is searching for a new top administrator.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission is seeking candidates to be its next executive secretary, after Eve Kahao Gonzalez retired from the position, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the agency.
Commission spokesman Colby Cook says Gonzalez’s official last day was Tuesday.
The five elected commissioners voted to conduct a national search for the position, with an advertised salary range between $100,000 and $140,000. According to the job listing , resumes from interested candidates must be submitted by Jan. 13.
Brandon Frey, the chief lawyer for the commission, is working as interim executive secretary. He’s also considered a leading candidate for the permanent job.
Cook says Gonzalez worked for the commission for 19 years, and as executive secretary since 2009.