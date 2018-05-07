NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university choir is preparing to jet off to central Europe for an international competition.
KSLA-TV reports that 38 members of Northwestern State’s Chamber Choir and Lyric Women’s Choral will leave on May 13 for Budapest, Hungary, where they will compete in the Laurea Mundi Choral Competition. The group will also take part in a concert at the Basilica of St. Mary in Krakow, Poland.
Choir Director Nicholaus Cummins says it’s the first time a Louisiana university choir has competed in a competition of this magnitude.
To get to Budapest, the group had to send recordings and get letters of reference from prominent choral music figures in the U.S. This year is the third iteration of the competition.
The choir members are scheduled to return May 24.
___
Information from: KSLA-TV, http://ksla.com