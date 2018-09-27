Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a trooper making a traffic stop has shot and killed one person after a struggle.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release that the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in Hammond.

The statement said there was a struggle during the stop and the officer fired his weapon, hitting the person. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The trooper wasn’t hurt. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

There was no immediate word on why the person had been pulled over. A state police spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information Thursday morning.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations will investigate.

