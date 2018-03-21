NEW LLANO, La. (AP) — The Louisiana town of New Llano has filled a vacant city council position.

During a special called meeting on Monday, the council unanimously approved the appointment of Rev. Maurice Johnson to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman R. J. Fertitta, who resigned upon moving out of state.

The American Press reports Johnson will fill Fertitta’s seat through June 30.

His appointment came at the request of Mayor Freddie Boswell, who said that Johnson is an active member of the community and someone he felt would be a constructive addition to the panel.

Johnson says he will work to unite the small community.

___

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com