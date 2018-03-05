LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old Louisiana boy has been charged in connection with the death of a woman.
According to a Lafayette police release, the teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of Marisha M. Felix.
The Advertiser reports that police began investigating the incident Thursday night when officers responded to shots fired and arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed with several bullet holes.
Inside they found Felix who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenager was apprehended without incident Friday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.