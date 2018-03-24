BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police are welcoming 35 new troopers to its ranks.
The agency announced the graduation of its 97th Cadet Class on Friday.
The cadets began their 20-week training last November in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.
The newly graduated troopers will now deploy across the state where they will participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior trooper.
