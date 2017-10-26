BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents with expired, unused or unwanted medications can dispose of them at state police troop locations this weekend.

The Louisiana State Police is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day , an initiative led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The effort is aimed at the safe disposal of prescription drugs, to lessen incidents of misuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses that can happen by keeping unnecessary medicines at home.

Prescription drugs that people want to get rid of safely can be brought to state police troop locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The disposal service is free and anonymous.