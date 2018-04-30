VIDALIA, La. (AP) — Australian graphite producer Syrah Resources has selected a Louisiana site for a $25 million manufacturing processing facility, creating 25 new direct jobs.

The Natchez Democrat reports Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Melbourne-based firm announced the selection of a Vidalia site for a graphite processing facility in a press release Monday.

The new jobs will have an average salary of $60,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also result in 30 new indirect jobs.

News outlets report the facility will process graphite from Syrah’s Mozambique production operation into a component for lithium-ion batteries, focused on the growing electrical market.

Syrah Technologies CEO Paul Jahn says the raw material will be shipped to the Port of New Orleans and trucked to the Vidalia facility for processing.