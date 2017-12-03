BENTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff is offering a free class about ways to keep families safe during terror attacks.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says “Surviving the Terror ” will be Monday evening at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton.

At a similar two-hour class in October, instructors said people should always make an escape plan. If they can’t run, they should hide or — as a last resort — fight.

Instructors also will discuss do’s and don’ts for people with permits to carry concealed handguns.

About 28 people went to the first class. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that people asked for another chance.

Whittington says it’s during the holiday season because “bad people don’t take vacations from crime, and we want folks to be prepared.at any time!”