SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff has announced that he will retire from the position that he has held for more than a decade.

The Times of Shreveport reports that DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said in a statement that he decided to retire effective Friday after much prayer and conversation with his family.

Arbuckle said he felt it is time to explore other things in life and that he recently became a grandfather to a child that has experienced health issues.

He also said his oldest son started a law practice and will be handling criminal cases in the DeSoto Parish Court system. He said he does not want the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Chief Deputy Jayson Richardson is scheduled to be sworn in as Arbuckle’s replacement.

