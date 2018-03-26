BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have refused to eliminate gender-specific terms from state marriage laws in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.
A Senate judiciary committee voted 4-1 Monday against the proposal by Sen. J.P. Morrell.
Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, said while the subject might be controversial, the law is irrefutable.
The Louisiana Family Forum, a conservative Christian organization, objected to the changes.
Organization president Gene Mills said the current language referencing a husband and wife and describing marriage as a “between a man and a woman” reflects the view of a majority of Louisiana’s citizens.
He suggested a future Supreme Court could change the same-sex marriage ruling.
Morrell replied: “This is the law of the land whether you like it or not.”
___
Senate Bill 98: www.legis.la.gov