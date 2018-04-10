BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has refused to ban the sale of assault rifles to people under the age of 21.
Lawmakers voted down the measure 26-9 Tuesday.
Democratic Sen. Troy Carter framed his bill as a common-sense gun restriction needed in the wake of mass shootings such as the February massacre at a Florida high school were 17 people were killed.
Opponents said stopping the sale of some assault weapons wouldn’t stop people from killing each other.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
State law currently allows assault rifles to be sold to anyone 18 or older.
Separately, a Senate committee Tuesday narrowly advanced Carter’s measure to prohibit anyone in Louisiana from buying or selling rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks. But that, too, seemed likely to have trouble in the Senate.
___
Senate Bill 274: www.legis.la.gov