BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state senator wants a review of state government hiring practices and policies for handling sexual misconduct allegations after a top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards resigned following harassment accusations.

Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt is asking the legislative auditor to compare Louisiana’s policies for handling allegations to other states and recommend ways to strengthen procedures. She wants a tally of how much Louisiana agencies spent on sexual harassment settlements over five years.

Hewitt’s request, released Wednesday, comes a week after Johnny Anderson left his job as the Democratic governor’s deputy chief of staff, after being accused of sexual harassment.

Anderson denies wrongdoing.

Hewitt questioned how Anderson was hired after he was accused of sexual harassment in 2006 when he worked for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Anderson maintained his innocence.