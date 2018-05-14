BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to give back voting rights to some of Louisiana’s convicted felons still serving probation and parole is nearing final legislative passage in a surprise turnaround after years of defeat.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the measure Monday after a move by Jonesboro Sen. Jim Fannin to kill the bill was spurned by senators on the committee.

The House-backed proposal would allow someone on probation or parole for a felony to register to vote after being out of prison for five years. Current law requires completion of probation or parole, leaving some unable to ever get voting rights restored.

It has taken Baton Rouge Rep. Patricia Smith years to win support for the proposal. It heads next to the Senate floor for debate.

House Bill 265: www.legis.la.gov