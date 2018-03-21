NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The effects of global warming are hardly an abstraction along the Louisiana coast, where officials have begun buying land on higher ground to relocate an entire town being swallowed by higher seas.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development said Tuesday that it will spend $11.7 million on a 515-acre (208-hectare) tract of high ground to house dozens of residents of Isle de Jean Charles, an island that has lost 98 percent of its land since 1955 as sea levels rise due to climate change.

Groundbreaking is expected next year for the project to resettle about 80 people to land near Schriever in northern Terrebonne Parish.