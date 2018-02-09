BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A prison guard at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery and immediately fired.

Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, says 32-year-old Krystal L. Binder, of Walker, was arrested Friday after she admitted to inappropriately touching an inmate while she was on duty Thursday. Security cameras captured the incident where Binder allegedly touched one male offender and then another male inmate inappropriately touched the officer.

Pastorick says Binder was immediately terminated from her position as a probational correctional officer. She had worked for the department since August.

He says the department will also ask the district attorney to consider charging Binder with one count of malfeasance in office.