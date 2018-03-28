VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) — A police chief in Louisiana has undergone emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest.

KPLC-TV reports Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest 24-year-old Zachery Shane Deville, Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek.

Leggett was transported to a hospital in Alexandria, where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in intensive care.

Deville is being held without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder and criminal trespassing. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com