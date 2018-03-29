BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will pay $85,000 to settle sexual harassment claims against a former top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The governor’s office provided a copy of the settlement involving the allegations against Johnny Anderson to The Associated Press on Thursday. It was signed and completed Tuesday.

Anderson left his position as deputy chief of staff for programs and planning in November after the accusations were lodged. He denied wrongdoing, and refuted the allegations in the settlement terms.

Edwards’ office says the $85,000 will be paid by the Office of Risk Management, Louisiana’s self-insurer.

Anderson was accused of sexual harassment by several women in 2006 when he worked for Gov. Kathleen Blanco and was a university system board chairman. He denied those allegations.

The settlement was first reported by NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune.