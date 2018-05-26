BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Future doctors could be trained in Monroe by 2021.
The Louisiana Board of Regents has approved an initial license for the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to open a new branch on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The News-Star reports the three-year operating license for the private, non-profit university was approved earlier this week. VCOM began in 2001 and has campuses in Virginia, South Carolina and at Auburn University in Alabama.
VCOM President and Provost Dixie Tooke-Rawlins says part of its mission is to train physicians for rural areas that tend to be “underserved” or face doctor shortages like the Louisiana Delta region.
VCOM plans to build a 100,000-square-foot (9290.3 square-meter), $31 million building on Louisiana-Monroe’s campus to house the college, breaking ground as early as September.
___
Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com