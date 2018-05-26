Share story

By
The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Future doctors could be trained in Monroe by 2021.

The Louisiana Board of Regents has approved an initial license for the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to open a new branch on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The News-Star reports the three-year operating license for the private, non-profit university was approved earlier this week. VCOM began in 2001 and has campuses in Virginia, South Carolina and at Auburn University in Alabama.

VCOM President and Provost Dixie Tooke-Rawlins says part of its mission is to train physicians for rural areas that tend to be “underserved” or face doctor shortages like the Louisiana Delta region.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

VCOM plans to build a 100,000-square-foot (9290.3 square-meter), $31 million building on Louisiana-Monroe’s campus to house the college, breaking ground as early as September.

___

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

The Associated Press