CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana residents have been found shot dead in what investigators are calling a domestic murder-suicide.
WAFB-TV quotes the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office as saying that they believe 24-year-old Alyssa Kanouse was killed by 31-year-old Larry Warino Jr. before Warino shot himself. Detectives say Kanouse and Warino were found in two separate cars Tuesday morning in the city of Central.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com