COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to forcible rape of a 6-year-old girl and been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Warren Montgomery, the district attorney for Washington and St. Tammany parishes, says 67-year-old Carl Roigers, of Bogalusa, entered the plea Monday and state District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher sentenced him.

The victim, now 11, disclosed the rape during a counseling session at the Bogalusa Mental Health Clinic in 2014. She said that when she was 6 years old, Rogers touched her body inappropriately, kissed her, and forced oral sex on her.

In a statement to law enforcement, Rogers admitted to sexual contact with the victim but claimed the child was the aggressor.

Montgomery says the victim’s mother was contacted before the plea was accepted, and she agreed to the terms.