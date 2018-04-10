COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to forcible rape of a 6-year-old girl and been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Warren Montgomery, the district attorney for Washington and St. Tammany parishes, says 67-year-old Carl Roigers, of Bogalusa, entered the plea Monday and state District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher sentenced him.
The victim, now 11, disclosed the rape during a counseling session at the Bogalusa Mental Health Clinic in 2014. She said that when she was 6 years old, Rogers touched her body inappropriately, kissed her, and forced oral sex on her.
In a statement to law enforcement, Rogers admitted to sexual contact with the victim but claimed the child was the aggressor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Montgomery says the victim’s mother was contacted before the plea was accepted, and she agreed to the terms.