PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces multiple mandatory life sentences in prison for sexually abusing a young girl and for being a predatory sex offender.

Platte County Attorney Eric Zahnd said 49-year-old Robert McDonald, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was found guilty Thursday of 10 felonies. The jury also found McDonald to be a predatory sex offender.

The victim told investigators that McDonald repeatedly sexually abused and raped her when she was between the ages of 5 and 7. The victim’s sister testified that McDonald had also touched her in a sexual way.

Zahnd says the finding that McDonald is a predatory sexual offender means he must be sentenced to life in prison on four of the 10 counts.

McDonald will be formally sentenced July 16.