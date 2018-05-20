PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces multiple mandatory life sentences in prison for sexually abusing a young girl and for being a predatory sex offender.
Platte County Attorney Eric Zahnd said 49-year-old Robert McDonald, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was found guilty Thursday of 10 felonies. The jury also found McDonald to be a predatory sex offender.
The victim told investigators that McDonald repeatedly sexually abused and raped her when she was between the ages of 5 and 7. The victim’s sister testified that McDonald had also touched her in a sexual way.
Zahnd says the finding that McDonald is a predatory sexual offender means he must be sentenced to life in prison on four of the 10 counts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
McDonald will be formally sentenced July 16.