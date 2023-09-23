A Louisiana man convicted of attempted murder was returned to the United States this past week after hiding in Mexico for more than 30 years, the FBI announced Wednesday.

The man, Greg Lawson, 63, of Ringgold, Louisiana, was convicted in 1991 for wounding Seth Garlington, then 21, in a “gunbattle” outside a store in Ringgold on April 24, 1990, after an altercation between the two men, according to a news report at the time by The Associated Press.

The shooting left Garlington in “serious, but stable condition” at a hospital, The Shreveport Times reported.

Garlington could not be reached for comment Saturday.

A grand jury indicted Lawson on 12 charges, including some stemming from another assault days before the shooting, The Shreveport Times reported.

Lawson, who was 31 at the time of his conviction in May 1991, fled the Claiborne Parish courthouse before the jury’s guilty verdict was announced.

The FBI said it had begun its search for Lawson that same month. In 2007, the agency offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture, but 32 years passed since the conviction before it could act on a credible tip about his whereabouts.

“Throughout the years, the FBI ran out numerous leads across the United States, based on various tips and alleged sightings,” the agency said in a statement. “From the beginning, the FBI suspected Lawson had fled to Mexico.”

Mexican authorities said they had received a criminal complaint for a man in the town of Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, Mexico, when they learned of the FBI’s search for a fugitive in the area.

The man, who was eventually identified as Lawson, had resided in the coastal area of the state using the identity of a dead person from Alabama, Mexican authorities said. He was arrested in Huatulco, Oaxaca, on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly,” Douglas A. Williams Jr., an FBI special agent in New Orleans, said in a news release.

The FBI posted video footage to the social media platform X on Thursday showing Mexican officials handing over Lawson to U.S. authorities at an airport in Houston.

Lawson appeared to laugh as he was placed in handcuffs.

Jail records show that Lawson is being held at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center in Louisiana.

Daniel Newell, the Louisiana district attorney prosecuting Lawson’s case, said that sentencing for the attempted murder conviction would likely begin in November, and that Lawson would be charged with an additional felony for “bail jumping.”

It was unclear if Lawson had retained a lawyer.