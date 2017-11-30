BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who police say stabbed his father with a kitchen knife in October has been arrested.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office online records indicate James D. Randolph was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery in the Oct. 8 stabbing.
WBRZ-TV reports that the victim, who hasn’t been named, told Baton Rouge police his son stabbed and punched him when a verbal altercation escalated. He was treated at a local hospital.
Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear if Randolph has a lawyer.
___
Information from: WBRZ-TV, http://www.wbrz.com