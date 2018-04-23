PARADIS, La. (AP) — Officials say a Louisiana man is accused of shooting his 15-year-old son to death and critically injuring his wife.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said in a news release Monday that Ed Raymond Veillon Jr. of Paradis (PEHR-uh-dee) is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

He says Veillon was arrested Sunday evening on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Seth Veillon, and attempted first-degree murder of 43-year-old Nicole Veillon. Both were shot multiple times in their home.

Champagne says the couple’s 9-year-old daughter ran out and was safe.