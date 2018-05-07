METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor has been arrested.

News outlets report 78-year-old Wayne Higgins was charged with second-degree murder in the Saturday death of 53-year-old Lee “Big Lee” Martin. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says Martin was the owner of the Big Lee’s Towing and a self-styled Louisiana State University sports superfan.

Authorities say the two neighbors had a long-time feud. Lopinto says Martin was watering his palm trees when he sprayed Higgins’ truck with water.

Authorities say some water entered the vehicle, and that Higgins got out and shot the man. Higgins went inside his house and later surrendered to deputies. It’s unclear if Higgins has a lawyer.