MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Police say a Louisiana man accused of killing a woman is also suspected in a string of burglaries.

WBRZ-TV reports that St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies found a dead woman when they were sent to a Mandeville home around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators learned that 39-year-old George Dargis, the suspect in the killing, was also wanted in four business burglaries Saturday morning in which a vehicle was driven into buildings to gain access.

Investigators received notification around 10 a.m. Saturday that Dargis was hospitalized after a wreck on the Twin Span bridge.

Investigators arrested Dargis upon his release from the hospital. He faces charges including simple burglary, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple robbery and second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

___

