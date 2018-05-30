LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man and his 4-year-old daughter were fatally shot as they returned home with groceries.
News outlets cite a release from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre that says a gunman emerged from the darkness and fired multiple shots as the man carried his child and the groceries up the stairs of their apartment complex Tuesday night.
The 4-year-old girl died Tuesday night at a LaPlace hospital. Her father was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital, where he died overnight.
No identities have been released. No information on a possible motive has been reported.
