LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man and his 4-year-old daughter were fatally shot as they returned home with groceries.

News outlets cite a release from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre that says a gunman emerged from the darkness and fired multiple shots as the man carried his child and the groceries up the stairs of their apartment complex Tuesday night.

The 4-year-old girl died Tuesday night at a LaPlace hospital. Her father was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital, where he died overnight.

No identities have been released. No information on a possible motive has been reported.