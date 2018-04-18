BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s pharmacy board has awarded four more licenses to dispense medical marijuana to eligible patients.
The board granted permits Wednesday for West Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria and Madisonville on the second day of licensing hearings. Five licenses were awarded a day earlier.
The News-Star reports those awarded medical marijuana pharmacy licenses have 310 days from the date of issue to open.
The permits have gone to Delta Medmar in West Monroe; Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport; The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy in Alexandria; Willow Pharmacy of Madisonville; Capitol Wellness Solutions in Baton Rouge; Green Leaf Dispensary in Houma; The Apothecary Shoppe in Lafayette; Medicis in Lake Charles; and H&W Drug Store in New Orleans.
Louisiana’s medical marijuana program is getting organized, with available product expected by summer. Lawmakers capped dispensing pharmacies at 10.