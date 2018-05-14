BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is set to strengthen its law against bestiality, despite some initial fears the proposal was an underhanded move to strike the state’s unconstitutional ban on sodomy.

The Senate on Monday sent the bill to the governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

Sen. J.P. Morrell, a Democrat from New Orleans, says his legislation will bring Louisiana’s anti-bestiality law into the modern era with requirements for mental evaluations and penalties for trafficking animals for sex.

The measure would untangle the state’s bestiality law from its unenforceable ban on sodomy, leaving some conservative lawmakers to label the bill a sly chess move meant to get rid of the anti-sodomy law.

Advocates say six states have expanded laws against bestiality in the last three years.

Senate Bill 236: www.legis.la.gov