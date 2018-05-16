BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana lawmakers got into a fistfight at a bar near the state Capitol in a dispute over legislation.

Rep. Stuart Bishop says Sen. Norby Chabert punched him several times at a downtown Baton Rouge bar.

The News-Star reports that Bishop, a Lafayette Republican, said: “We had a gentleman’s disagreement and settled it with our hands.”

Bishop said he and Chabert had left the bar before police arrived. No arrests were made.

Both say they regret the fight and consider themselves friends. Chabert said: “I love Stuart like a brother, and sometimes brothers fight.”

Bishop says Chabert, a Houma Republican, was angry one of his bills was blocked. The lawmakers are chairmen of the House and Senate natural resources committees.

Bishop apologized to his colleagues on the House floor Wednesday.