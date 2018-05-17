BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state lawmaker is resigning next month to oversee the state parks system.

Rep. Gene Reynolds, a Democrat from Minden, told The News-Star that his resignation from the House will be effective June 4, after lawmakers wrap up a special session that starts Tuesday.

The retired teacher and principal says he’ll start his job as the assistant secretary of the Office of State Parks by visiting all 22 parks that will be under his oversight. He’ll also manage the state’s 18 historic sites.

Reynolds replaces Robert Barham, who retired earlier this year. He was hired by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees Louisiana’s tourism department, which includes the parks.

Reynolds is in his second term in the House and is a former chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

