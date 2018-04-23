BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court asked lawmakers to spend more on courts next year.
Chief Justice Bernette Johnson spoke Monday to a joint gathering of the House and Senate, only days after the House stalled a proposal that would cut judicial money in the budget year that begins July 1.
Johnson says the $180 million request is necessary to fund “not only an independent judiciary, but also an effective one.”
The court’s proposal would increase financing from about $171 million this year. Instead, the House is considering a bill that would allocate about $164 million, as lawmakers grapple with a deep budget shortfall.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
That proposed cut fell two votes short of passage Thursday, as lawmakers expressed concern about the implications of shrinking spending on judicial programs.