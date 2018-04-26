ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped a Louisiana jail was caught within two hours.

News outlets cite a release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office that says 34-year-old Kevin Mark Warden jumped the fence at Rapides Parish Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon while helping deputies pull items from freezers. He was found less than two hours later in a field.

Warden was being held on charges of aggravated burglary, carjacking, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Authorities say he held a man at gunpoint in September and took his truck. He was found weeks later in California.

The sheriff’s office now says he will be charged with simple escape. More charges are possible. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.