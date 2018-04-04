BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Families would be able to install video camera systems in their loved ones’ nursing home rooms and monitor them from afar, if the Senate agrees to a bill that won unanimous House support.
New Orleans Rep. Helena Moreno says her proposal would give people “an extra set of eyes” on family members.
Nursing home owners opposed the measure in committee, but haven’t been able to stop its advancement.
Stonewall Rep. Larry Bagley voted against the bill in committee. He changed his mind Wednesday, saying, “I made a mistake.”
The cameras would be voluntary. Costs would have to be paid by the nursing home patient or family member. Any roommate would have to agree to the installation.
A 95-0 vote sent the bill to the Senate.
___
House Bill 281: www.legis.la.gov