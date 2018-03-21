BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would strengthen criminal penalties for hazing, if lawmakers agree to a bill heading to the state House at the urging of the parents of a college freshman who died after a hazing ritual.
Republican Rep. Nancy Landry’s proposal passed the House criminal justice committee Wednesday without objection.
The measure makes hazing that kills someone a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. State law currently treats hazing as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail.
Parents of 18-year-old Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver testified for the bill, saying it’ll prevent hazing deaths.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
Gruver died in September with a blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.
___
House Bill 78: www.legis.la.gov