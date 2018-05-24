BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House leaders are resisting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call for $648 million in permanent taxes to balance the budget. Instead, they are advancing a short-term sales tax measure that would raise a little more than half what the Democratic governor wants.

House GOP leader Lance Harris called his proposal a compromise containing spending cuts for Republicans and revenue sought by Democrats.

The Ways and Means Committee voted 11-6 Thursday to send the bill to the full House for debate. Democratic votes will be needed to win passage there, and it’s unclear Democrats will support the approach. Nearly all Democrats objected in committee.

Harris’ bill would temporarily renew one-third of a 1 percent sales tax expiring July 1, along with lessening sales tax breaks, to generate $366 million next year.