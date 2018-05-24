BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House leaders are resisting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call for $648 million in permanent taxes to balance the budget. Instead, they are considering a short-term sales tax measure that would raise a little more than half what the Democratic governor wants.

House GOP leader Lance Harris called his proposal a compromise containing spending cuts for Republicans and revenue sought by Democrats.

The Ways and Means Committee is debating Thursday whether to send the bill to the full House. If it wins committee support, Democratic votes would be needed to win passage in the House, and Democrats object to the approach.

Harris’ bill would temporarily renew one-third of a 1 percent sales tax expiring July 1, along with lessening sales tax breaks, to generate $366 million for next year’s budget.