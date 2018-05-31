BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers have agreed to a nearly $29 billion Louisiana state operating budget that contains new taxes, but still cuts spending on colleges, health services and public safety programs.
The House voted 96-5 and 96-7 for the two main budget bills Thursday, sending them to the Senate for debate.
The 2018-19 spending plan slashes less deeply than a prior version vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, because it accounts for $400 million in new taxes backed by the House.
Still, the TOPS college tuition program would take a cut, along with public safety programs. The health department says it would have to eliminate or shrink mental health programs and services for disabled children.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
House Republican leaders downplay the cuts, saying total spending across state government would drop by 1 percent.