BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana’s safety-net hospital operators has notified about 770 of its employees they could be laid off and the hospital shuttered on June 30 because of proposed budget cuts.

Lafayette General Health System sent the notices Monday to workers at University Hospital and Clinics, ahead of deep reductions slated to hit the facility when the new budget year begins July 1. Other safety-net hospitals are expected to issue similar layoff notices.

The House-backed version of next year’s budget would close a gap caused by expiring taxes by cutting $431 million in general state tax dollars from the health department. Much of that would fall on the hospitals.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants lawmakers to pass replacement taxes in a special session, but it’s unclear if they’ll reach a deal.