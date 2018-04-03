LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana-based home health care provider has become the second-largest in the United States with the completion of its $850 million acquisition of a Kentucky-based firm.
The Advocate reports that LHC Group’s acquisition of Almost Family was effective April 1. The all-stock deal announced in November almost doubles the size of the firm to nearly 800 locations in 36 states.
LHC said in a release that its 30,000 employees will integrate with Almost Family over the next year-and-a-half.
LHC is now the second-largest publicly traded home health firm by revenue, behind the Louisville-based Kindred Home.
