BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office is hosting nine summits around Louisiana to talk about efforts to combat and respond to human trafficking.

The first event was announced and held Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

The summits are expected to highlight information about the existing services available to trafficking victims, along with law enforcement and community response efforts. They are being coordinated with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers, the Louisiana State Police and HP Serve.

The governor’s office says the next event will be Thursday in Alexandria.

Summits also will be held in Shreveport and Monroe in December, in Lafayette and Lake Charles in January, in Thibodaux and Covington in February and in New Orleans in March.