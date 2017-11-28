BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office is hosting nine summits around Louisiana to talk about efforts to combat and respond to human trafficking.
The first event was announced and held Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
The summits are expected to highlight information about the existing services available to trafficking victims, along with law enforcement and community response efforts. They are being coordinated with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Alliance of Children’s Advocacy Centers, the Louisiana State Police and HP Serve.
The governor’s office says the next event will be Thursday in Alexandria.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
Summits also will be held in Shreveport and Monroe in December, in Lafayette and Lake Charles in January, in Thibodaux and Covington in February and in New Orleans in March.