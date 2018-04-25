BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A House Republican leader’s push to enact hourly requirements on cabinet secretaries and restrict their outside work could tangle Louisiana’s health secretary in its crosshairs.

Rep. Lance Harris, who heads the House GOP delegation, said his ethics legislation wasn’t targeted at anyone. But he acknowledged the measure could affect Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health secretary, Rebekah Gee.

The bill, pending on the House floor, would require anyone appointed by the governor or lieutenant governor to lead a department to work at least seven hours a day and 40 hours a week. They would be barred from receiving “anything of economic value” for outside employment from entities regulated by or seeking money from their department.

Gee practices medicine in New Orleans. The Edwards administration says she does the work for free.